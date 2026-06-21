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Attila Rebak's avatar
Attila Rebak
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Excellent article. One of the reasons I enjoy reading Matthew Piepenburg's work is that he consistently avoids the temptation of sensationalism while maintaining a remarkably rigorous logical framework. In a world where many commentators compete for attention through increasingly dramatic forecasts, his analysis is usually grounded in first principles rather than headlines.

As someone who shares the Austrian and sound money perspective, I think one aspect of the debate deserves further emphasis. Gold and the dollar are often presented as competitors in a winner-take-all race. Historically, however, the real contest is not between gold and the dollar but between sound money and the political incentives that drive credit expansion.

The Austrian critique was never primarily about predicting the exact date of a currency collapse. It was about recognising that persistent credit creation distorts price signals, encourages malinvestment, and gradually erodes purchasing power. In that sense, gold's significance is not that it will necessarily replace the dollar tomorrow, but that it remains one of the few monetary assets whose value is not dependent on another party's promise to pay.

The question investors should ask is not whether gold will "win," but whether the current monetary system can continue indefinitely without imposing increasing economic costs. History suggests that the destination may be easier to identify than the path. A sound thesis can be correct for many years before markets fully recognise it.

Gold may therefore not need to defeat the dollar to justify its place in a portfolio. Preserving purchasing power through an uncertain and increasingly debt-burdened future may be sufficient.

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