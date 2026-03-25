If you are new to gold, or if you are a speculator in gold (or even worse, a levered speculator in gold), you are likely asking yourselves what in the “H. E. double tooth-picks” just happened to gold?

It lost over 9% in the futures market in a single session and saw its worst week of price declines since February 1983.

What gives? Gold loves chaos, and isn’t the current war, whatever you think of it, pure chaos?

And what about gold-loving oil shocks, as we and others have often written and spoken?

And what about gold as an anti-inflation asset?

Shouldn’t gold be ripping north in a world careening under the weight of oil-driven “everything” and “everywhere” inflation?

All fair questions to say the least.

But if, like us, you hold physical gold (that rising, strategic Tier-1 reserve asset) as a superior store of value over any paper currency system, including King Dollar, then the facts below will seem far less like an “apology” for the metal’s longer-term horizon.

Physical Gold: Accumulating, Not Falling

Instead, a little bit of perspective confirms that PHYSICAL gold is not falling, it’s openly accumulating by bigger players enjoying the mother of all “Fire Sale” signals from the paper gold markets.

The insider whales, of course, are exploiting this opportunity while the headlines are shaking out the retail minnows. This is a classic and inevitable pattern, of which I recently warned.

In short, there is an extraordinary and deliberate perception game in play right now, and many misinformed investors might be falling for it as paper gold currently falls in price.

But this fall is strategic and not random.

It reflects a set-up for rising physical gold rather than a confirmation of some typical blow-off top, as there is nothing typical about gold or its future monetary role in a monetary system in open decline, regardless of the DXY’s recent headlines.

To better understand this, one needs to separate paper gold from physical gold. Their divergence is key.

One must also separate gold’s long-term preservation role (and investors) from gold’s short-term speculation game (and traders). They are not the same.

Most importantly, one needs to separate current headlines (and misperception) from longer-term historical cycles.

As said elsewhere, sophisticated gold investors, like hockey players, play the direction of the golden puck, not where it sits at any given moment (high or low).

And gold’s longer direction north is ironically clearer now than before.

But to better see gold’s secular direction north rather than its present position, we need to first understand how it got to this current price fall.

How We Got Here? The Official Narrative

In fact, for once, the official narrative out of Wall Street is at least partly correct.

It essentially argues that the war and oil-driven inflation is now so obvious that the Fed will have no choice but to once again raise rates to fight it. The ECB has already confessed as much for the Euro.

Rising rates, and hence a high-risk premium (and yields) for USTs, mean the dollar (and DXY) will go higher as institutional and retail money flows toward a higher-yielding bond and a rising dollar rather than a yield-less and falling gold.

This is not altogether untrue.

Until war made the headlines, the Fed was not only expected to pause any further rate hikes, but to, in fact, cut rates into 2026, which would have been a tailwind for gold.

According to the headlines, however, the winds of this war have turned gold’s tailwinds into headwinds.

In fact, this is hardly the end of the story. Not even close.

For those whose memory can stretch as far back as 2022 and 2023 when Powell’s “higher-for-longer” rate hikes were allegedly aimed to fight inflation, we discovered that such “anti-inflationary” tactics were actually, and ironically, just inherently inflationary and ultimately a tailwind for gold’s subsequent move higher into 2024 and 2025.

Then as now, rate hikes to fight inflation just make Uncle Sam’s interest expense on his $39T bar tab all the more expensive and unpayable unless he prints trillions in more synthetic (and inflationary) liquidity, a paradox (and debt trap) the fancy lads call Fiscal Dominance. And even the St. Louis Fed has confessed that the USA is indeed “dominated” by it.

Soon both inflation and rates will spike beyond the control of the Fed, and the only trick left up its tattered sleeves to save its bond markets (which is the only real mandate the Fed truly follows), will be mouse-clicked trillions to the moon.

The currency destruction that follows will send gold north as paper currencies, including the USD, get yet another reckoning of epic debasement.

Right now, of course, few see this reckoning. All they see is the paper gold price falling.

But such headlines (and errors) are only part of a larger story, one which far better explains the realities behind the current position of the golden puck.

How We Got Here? The Real Narrative

Gold, like life, markets and history itself, has a fascinating symmetry to it. And as Mark Twain famously remarked, history has a way of rhyming if not otherwise repeating itself.

Reason 1: The OPEC Selloff

As to last week’s paper gold fall, it rhymes a heck of a lot with its similar fall in 1983.

Then, as now, gold was falling due to a massive OPEC sell-off in the metal. But the trigger for the current OPEC sell-off in gold is being pulled for an entirely different reason than in 1983.

In 1983, for example, oil around the world was at a massive surplus. Its price was thus tanking. As a result, the OPEC nations needed immediate liquidity to meet their dollar pegs. So, what did they do?

They sold a lot of gold, and thus gold’s price fell dramatically.

But in the current chaos of yet another war in a key oil region, oil is not falling, it’s ripping north, with major banks predicting oil prices as potentially high as $180 a barrel.

Clearly, in such a setting, OPEC has no need for cash, right?

Wrong.

The Strait of Hormuz, where 1/5 of global oil moves, is literally clogged.

This means all that expensive oil can’t flow. And if it can’t flow, it can’t be sold. And if it can’t be sold, the OPEC players in that region can’t get paid. And if they can’t get paid, they need to sell assets from their piggy banks.

And that asset is gold. (Saudi’s gold piggy bank is around 300 tons. Qatar’s is over 100 tons.)

This makes our particular war uniquely hard on gold—but only for the near-term.

Regardless of the current headlines (and mis-narrative), the desire by central banks (and a de-dollarizing BRICS+ coalition) to replace USTs and paper currencies with physical gold will not change.

Thanks to Trump and Netanyahu, these bigger players just get to accumulate that gold at a literal fire sale rather than rising price.

Needless to say, those playing the longer direction of the golden puck’s price move (including Asia and China) are more than happy to buy this Tier-1 asset at the current discount, and that’s precisely what the big boys (and U.S. banks) will do.

As usual, however, the little boys (i.e., the uninitiated who saw gold as a get-rich-quick paper trade) are doing just the opposite. They are selling paper gold claims as the insiders are buying the physical metal. Retail investors are reacting to headlines rather than history, flows, pending QE spikes or longer-term investment horizons.

Reason 2: Whales Eating Minnows

As anyone who has spent their career in markets of any sector (from tech stocks to hard assets) already knows, most retail investors buy at price highs and get spooked out of bull cycles by the market whales throughout the ride up.

During 2025’s epic gold moves north, retail investors piled into the metal to speculate in the paper markets rather than hold physical gold as a preservation asset.

This seductive gamble came in the form of over $70B of flows into gold ETFs. And not just ordinary gold ETFs, but the kind that are levered 2X to 3X.

When gold is rising, such get-rich-quick speculators look like geniuses.

But when gold is falling, those levered positions (thanks to daily ETF rebalancing to cover levered margin calls) can be extremely humbling.

In short, those who live by the leverage sword almost always die by it.

The recent unwinding of levered ETF paper claims created the misperception that gold was falling in price, but this was just derivative paper pricing, not a true valuation metric to the price of physical gold, whose longer-term direction and valuation (as well as Shanghai premiums) are only in the first chapters of a much longer book.

The massive sell-off in levered ETF paper claims was just another buy-signal for the bigger banks, sovereigns and longer-term players looking to acquire the physical metal at a conveniently engineered paper price fall.

As we already know from the COMEX games played by the big banks, such engineered opportunities are Wall Street’s rules of engagement.

What we are seeing now is just whales buying discounted gold from terrified retail minnows.

That’s history repeating itself (rather than rhyming).

Shakeouts in bull markets are standard operating procedures. As warned just over a month ago, during gold’s massive bull market from 1971 to 1980, the metal got crushed in 1975-76 midway through its otherwise historical rise.

We Only Play the Long Game

In addition to the forces at play above, there are other short-term signals which explain the current paper gold slide.

This includes the endless array of robots rather than humans who do the bulk of the shadow-banking swing trades to justify short-term profit-taking.

When the robo-traders see a support line piercing, they follow the signals without emotion and sell the metals in concert. We saw this with gold in the spring of 2022 and the summer of 2023.

These endless regiments and brigades of robotic traders at hedge-funds A-Z don’t give a hoot about gold’s longer-term or future role as an evolving global strategic reserve asset any more than they understand gold’s historically undeniable role as a wealth preservation asset.

Algos think in terms of seconds, not years or cycles.

But as informed investors who know that precious metals hold their purchasing power infinitely better than paper currencies and IOUs, we respect gold’s past history as well as future cyclical direction.

For this reason, we were never gloating when gold hit its most recent all-time highs; nor were we wringing our hands when gold saw headline price falls.

For us, measuring physical metals in paper currencies or paper markets entirely misses the point, and critical understanding, of physical gold as real rather than melting (paper) money, and as a preservation rather than speculation asset.

Of course, most will say this is just our bias.

Fair enough.

But watch the BIS, the Fed, the TBTF banks and just about every other central bank in the world who have been stacking physical gold at 5X their pre-2022 levels for one simple reason: Rock beats paper.

What we are seeing in the current gold headlines is a buy signal, not a panic signal.