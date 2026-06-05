GOLD WILL NOT GO UP IN THE NEXT 5-10 YEARS

For decades, investors have been conditioned to focus on asset prices.

They watch stock indexes, property values, bond yields and commodity prices. They celebrate gains and fear losses, assuming wealth can be measured by the number of dollars, euros, pounds or yen attached to an asset.

But what if the measuring stick itself is broken?

What if the real story of the last century has not been the rise of stocks, property or even gold, but the steady destruction of the currencies used to measure them?

Before discussing gold, inflation, debt or financial markets, it is worth stepping back and examining a much bigger picture.

The chart below may be one of the simplest—and most important—charts in finance.

The chart isn't showing gold going up. It's showing paper money going down.

Measured against gold, every major paper currency of the last century has lost between 97% and 99% of its purchasing power.

The German mark collapsed. The British pound steadily declined. The Japanese yen, the euro and even the U.S. dollar followed the same path.

Different countries. Different governments. Different economic systems.

Yet the outcome has always been remarkably similar.

As Voltaire observed nearly three centuries ago:

“Paper money eventually returns to its intrinsic value: zero.”

The final stage of every monetary era tends to follow a familiar pattern. Governments accumulate debts they cannot realistically repay. The printing press becomes the preferred solution. Confidence gradually erodes. Purchasing power disappears.

History offers many examples, but few are as dramatic as Weimar Germany.

Gold remained constant. The mark became worthless.

Between 1919 and 1923, the price of gold in German marks exploded from roughly 100 marks to more than 100 trillion marks.

Gold itself did not change.

What changed was the currency.

The mark became progressively less valuable until it eventually lost all credibility as money.

Most people assume such collapses happen suddenly. In reality, they usually follow a different pattern.

Most collapses happen slowly. Then all at once.

Imagine a stadium being filled with water.

One drop falls in the first minute. The amount doubles every minute thereafter.

How long before the stadium is full?

Only fifty minutes.

Yet after forty-five minutes, the stadium is still just 7% full.

The overwhelming majority of the filling occurs in the final moments.

Debt growth, money creation and inflation often behave in exactly the same way. What appears manageable for years can rapidly become uncontrollable once exponential growth takes over.

According to Egon von Greyerz, the modern monetary system may now be approaching that final stage.

The turning point came in 1971.

When President Nixon closed the gold window, the dollar was severed from gold and the world entered a new era of unconstrained credit expansion.

130x higher in dollar terms. The real story is the dollar's decline.

Since 1971, gold has risen more than 130-fold in U.S. dollar terms.

Most investors see this chart and conclude that gold has become dramatically more valuable.

Von Greyerz argues the opposite.

Gold is not rising.

Paper money is falling.

That distinction is critical because it changes how investors think about wealth preservation.

If gold were truly becoming more valuable, its purchasing power should constantly increase.

Yet history suggests something very different.

Gold isn't going up. The currency is going down.

For thousands of years, a cow has generally cost between half an ounce and one ounce of gold.

Empires rose and fell.

Wars were fought.

Currencies appeared and disappeared.

Yet gold continued to buy roughly the same amount of real-world goods.

Its purchasing power remained remarkably stable.

What changed was not gold.

What changed was the value of the currencies used to measure it.

This is why Von Greyerz describes gold not as an investment, but as money itself.

Gold preserves what paper money destroys

For over 5,000 years, gold has served as a store of value across civilizations, monetary systems and political regimes.

Paper currencies come and go.

Gold remains.

That is why the central question for investors may not be:

“How high will gold go?”

The more important question may be:

“How much purchasing power will paper assets lose?”

Von Greyerz believes the answer could be devastating.

He argues that investors who remain concentrated in stocks, bonds and other financial assets could eventually lose 90–95% of their wealth in real terms as the current monetary era comes to an end.

Whether that process takes five years or ten years is impossible to know.

But history suggests that monetary systems, like all cycles, eventually reach their conclusion.

And when they do, those holding assets with enduring purchasing power tend to survive the transition far better than those holding promises denominated in depreciating paper currencies.

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00 – 01:18 | We are at the end of a monetary era

Von Greyerz argues that the current debt-based monetary system is approaching its final stage after decades of money printing.

01:19 – 03:43 | Fiat currencies always die

History shows that every paper currency eventually returns to its intrinsic value: zero.

03:44 – 05:30 | Exponential collapse comes suddenly

Using the stadium analogy, he explains why monetary crises appear slow for years and then accelerate rapidly.

05:31 – 06:57 | Gold is not going up

Gold’s rising price reflects the declining value of paper currencies, not a change in gold itself.

06:58 – 08:25 | Money printing drives gold higher

The expansion of global money supply has closely mirrored the rise in gold since 1971.

08:26 – 10:28 | Gold preserves purchasing power

Using the “cow analogy,” he argues that gold has maintained its buying power for thousands of years.

10:29 – 11:45 | Most investors are asking the wrong question

Instead of asking how high gold will go, investors should ask how much purchasing power they risk losing.

11:46 – 12:44 | Gold and silver are wealth protection

Physical gold and silver are presented as insurance against the destruction of paper wealth.