VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Nicholas Corrin's avatar
Dr. Nicholas Corrin
17h

Great post. Kudos on channeling Mark Twain!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 VON GREYERZ AG
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture