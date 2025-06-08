VON GREYERZ (English)

Glance
1d

Sure, credit is more expensive. Sure, PE isn’t the liquidity junkie it used to be. But deals don’t die. Anyone who thinks higher rates will kill PE has never seen a cap table under pressure.

And gold doesn’t hedge against markets. It hedges against stories like this.

The market isn’t collapsing. I’d say It’s sobering up.

Marc Maximilien Authier
1d

Private Equity is Dead.

