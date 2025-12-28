PHYSICAL OWNERSHIP IS NON-NEGOTIABLE

In this presentation, Egon von Greyerz, founder of VON GREYERZ AG, explains why holding physical gold and silver is not about speculation, but about protection in an era of monetary decline.

He argues that an essential part of financial resilience is owning real silver and silver coins, assets that can still function as money when the banking system does not.

“An important part of wealth protection is to hold some silver and silver coins that you may one day need to spend when the banking system is not functioning properly.”

According to von Greyerz, the current monetary system is approaching its end. Whether that transition takes five, ten, or fifteen years is ultimately irrelevant. What matters is the outcome: paper money and paper assets, stocks, bonds, and financial promises, will lose a significant part of their real value.

“This current monetary system will end in this era. Whether that takes five or fifteen years doesn’t matter. Paper assets will fall dramatically.”

For most observers, rising gold and silver prices are still misunderstood as speculation or market enthusiasm. In reality, they reflect something far more uncomfortable: the steady loss of meaning of paper currencies. When money is diluted beyond recognition, real assets do not rise, they reveal the truth.

“When currencies are diluted beyond recognition, real assets do not rise. They reveal the truth.”

Silver may move faster and louder, but gold endures. And endurance, not speed, is what ultimately preserves wealth.

“Silver moves faster and louder. Gold endures.”

This is why von Greyerz stresses the importance of holding physical metal in one’s own name, stored securely in stable jurisdictions such as Switzerland or Singapore, with direct access.

“This is not about shining pieces of metal. It is about financial survival.”

As this presentation makes clear, gold and silver are not investments of convenience. They are insurance against systemic failure—and a means of preserving purchasing power in the years ahead.

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00 – 00:30 | The Illusion of Rising Prices

What appears as rising gold and silver prices is, in reality, the steady destruction of paper money. Metals are not gaining value — currencies are losing it.

00:30 – 01:00 | Monetary Density Exposed

22,000 ounces of silver are worth less than a single 400-ounce gold bar.

This comparison reveals a core truth: gold concentrates value; silver preserves accessibility.

01:00 – 01:30 | 1971: The Monetary Break

In 1971, a 400-ounce gold bar cost roughly $14,000–$15,000.

Today, the same bar exceeds $1.6 million.

Gold did not change — the dollar lost over 99% of its purchasing power.

01:30 – 02:00 | This Is Not an Investment Story

The price comparison does not show metal appreciation.

It exposes decades of Western fiscal mismanagement and currency debasement.

02:00 – 02:30 | Gold Is Not for Trading — It Is for Survival

Large bars are impractical for individuals.

Gold is held for wealth preservation, not liquidity or speculation.

02:30 – 03:00 | Silver’s Role in the Next Phase

Silver is likely to outperform gold on a percentage basis due to shortages and industrial demand — but with higher volatility.

Silver leads moves; gold anchors portfolios.

03:00 – 03:30 | Allocation Over Speculation

A prudent structure favors gold as the foundation, with silver as a complementary holding — not an all-or-nothing bet.

03:30 – 04:00 | Form Matters

Smaller bars and coins provide flexibility, liquidity, and optionality during financial stress — qualities large bars lack.

04:00 – 04:30 | Coins as Monetary Tools

Gold and silver coins function as portable reserve currency and barter instruments when trust in financial systems erodes.

04:30 – 05:00 | Physical Ownership Is Non-Negotiable

True protection requires physical metals held outside the banking system, in safe jurisdictions, with direct personal access.

05:00 – 05:30 | The End of the Monetary Era

This system will end — whether in five, ten, or fifteen years is irrelevant.

What matters is preparation before paper assets fail.

05:30 – 06:15 | Final Truth

Gold and silver are not about shine or speculation.

They are financial life insurance in an era of systemic monetary decline.