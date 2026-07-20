VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)

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jack collins's avatar
jack collins
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"the insider whales (central and commercial banks, the BIS, the IMF and the shadow banking canyons of Wall Street) are clever little magicians."

Now that is a very interesting - the magicians terminology.

I wish you well.

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