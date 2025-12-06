VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5h

This mapping of the vault network from Hong Kong to Saudi Arabia is absolutley brilliant documentation. What strikes me is how the physical infrastracture youre describing flips the usual sequencing: China's building the gold plumbing first, then letting trade flows follow, which forces counterparties to choose between accessing real commodity backing or staying locked into a system where settlement happens in declining purchasing power. The data on China's warrant stock surging from flatline to40,000kg really underscores that this isn't aspirational anymore, its operational rollout happening in real time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 VON GREYERZ AG · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture