What makes every single 1000 ounce silver bar unique

Egon von Greyerz explains to James Rickards the unique qualities of 1000-ounce silver bars. From slight weight variations to the highest purity of 99.99%, each bar is distinct. Discover why each silver bar is individually weighed and traceable by its own serial number.

What makes every single 1 kilo gold bar unique

Egon von Greyerz explains to James Rickards the unique qualities of 1-kilo gold bars. With a precise weight of 32.15 ounces and a purity of 99.99%, each gold bar has distinct markings. Discover why each bar is individually traceable with a unique serial number, ensuring both authenticity and ownership.

How to avoid buying fake gold & silver

Financial expert Egon von Greyerz shares essential tips with James Rickards on how to avoid buying fake gold and silver. From understanding the importance of 99.99% purity to identifying assay stamps and serial numbers, Egon breaks down key indicators of genuine precious metals. He also explains the significance of buying through the LBMA chain of integrity to ensure the authenticity of your investments. Watch to learn how to protect yourself and make secure purchases of gold and silver.