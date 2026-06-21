BUY SILVER WITH BOTH HANDS

Investors rarely welcome corrections.

When prices rise, confidence grows. But as prices fall (even within a long-term uptrend), doubt quickly returns.

Von Greyerz argues that is what’s happening in silver today.

Silver has gone up from $4 at the beginning of this century to as high as $120. Viewed against that move, the recent correction appears far less significant than many investors believe.

The chart below puts the move into perspective.

Silver is up 16X since 2000, regardless of corrections

Von Greyerz argues that the current pullback is a normal correction following a powerful advance. He also believes investors waiting for confirmation may end up buying at much higher prices.

But the story extends beyond silver itself.

For years, investors have viewed rising precious metals prices as evidence that gold and silver are becoming more valuable.

Von Greyerz says the opposite.

The U.S. dollar has lost 94% against silver since 2000

Silver is not rising. It’s the purchasing power of paper currencies falling.

Every monetary era eventually reaches the same fate. Currencies lose value, but precious metals remain the same.

GOLD AS THE FOUNDATION

While silver may offer greater upside, Von Greyerz still favours a larger allocation to gold because of its role as long-term wealth preservation.

Gold has doubled in the last two years despite the pullback

Perhaps the most revealing part of his argument involves valuation.

Consider all the gold ever mined in human history.

All the gold ever mined is worth approximately $32 trillion

It’s only slightly higher than the combined value of the twelve largest publicly traded companies in the United States.

Von Greyerz mentions that this comparison shows how undervalued gold remains relative to financial assets.

The same pattern can be seen in central bank reserves.

Central bank gold is worth just over $5 trillion

It’s too close to the valuation of one tech company.

For Von Greyerz, these comparisons reveal a growing disconnect between monetary assets and financial assets.

Which brings us back to silver.

Silver has moved 2-3x as fast as gold

He often describes silver as “gold on steroids” because it has historically moved faster than gold during major precious metals bull markets.

If gold’s valuation gap eventually closes, he believes silver could outperform it significantly.

Whether that adjustment takes five years or ten years is impossible to know.

What Von Greyerz believes is that the current correction will be remembered as part of a much larger move to come.

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00 – 01:27 | Corrections are part of a bull market

Von Greyerz mentions that the recent pullback in gold and silver is a normal correction following an exponential move higher and does not change the long-term trend.

01:28 – 02:31 | Buy silver before the next move

The current correction offers investors another opportunity to accumulate silver. He also argues that silver’s rise reflects the continuing decline of paper currencies.

02:32 – 03:20 | Financial assets face major repricing

Von Greyerz warns that stocks, bonds, and property could lose between 75% and 95% of their value when measured against gold.

03:21 – 04:32 | Gold remains deeply undervalued

Comparing gold to the world’s largest corporations, he argues that precious metals remain inexpensive relative to financial assets and equity markets.

04:33 – 04:46 | Silver is gold on steroids

Silver has historically outperformed gold during major precious metals bull markets. Von Greyerz believes it could move two to three times faster than gold in the years ahead.

04:47 – End | Precious metals are the foundation of wealth preservation

Gold and silver should be viewed as the foundation of a wealth pyramid and stored securely with direct ownership and access.