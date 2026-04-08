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Phil Palij's avatar
Phil Palij
7h

Leon Liao makes a very good point about a steady growth of the Yuan over time as an alternative to the dollar. I would add that there is speculation of a move to a basket of currencies and also the observation that wars and sanctions introduced by America and the west accelerates the Yuan's uptake. It does not replace the dollar America will be a serious presence on the world's stage for a long time. How will the rest of the world manage America's relative decline?

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Ronald Lang's avatar
Ronald Lang
1h

The word 'Proxy' is a misdirection. The simple truth is that Russia invaded Ukraine for purely territorial gain (think Czar Peter and Czarina Catherine II empires) and Iran has been at war against the west for 47 years, particularly Israel, out of pure hatred of Israel and her supporters.

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