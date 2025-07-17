ALASDAIR MACLEOD JOINS VON GREYERZ AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR
Renowned expert in global markets and monetary history joins VON GREYERZ AG to strengthen client guidance in wealth preservation and systemic risk management
Zurich, Switzerland — 17. July 2025
VON GREYERZ AG (formerly Matterhorn Asset Management, GoldSwitzerland), the global leader in wealth preservation through precious metals, is pleased to announce the appointment of
With a distinguished career spanning over five decades,is widely recognized for his deep understanding of international financial systems, monetary history, and the dynamics of the gold and silver markets.
His experience includes leadership roles in banking and investment management, as well as extensive economic analysis and commentary that has earned global respect.
“Alasdair’s breadth of knowledge and principled perspective align perfectly with our mission to help clients navigate growing systemic risks and protect their wealth through physical precious metals”
Egon von Greyerz, Founder of VON GREYERZ AG
“We are honoured to welcome him as a Strategic Advisor at a time when the global financial system faces unprecedented challenges.”
In his advisory role,will contribute to strategic thought leadership and macroeconomic insight, supporting VON GREYERZ’s commitment to delivering unmatched expertise in wealth preservation.
About VON GREYERZ
Founded in 2002 by
For media enquiries, please contact:
VON GREYERZ AG
Bahnhofstrasse 43
CH-8001, Zürich
Switzerland
+41 44 213 62 45
contact@vongreyerz.gold
vongreyerz.gold
The cream rises to the top! A great choice. Congratulations to both Von Greyerz and Alasdair!
A brilliant move Egon. What a line up of talent, experience and knowledge you now have at Von Greyerz AG. I wish you all the best for the future.