VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)

VON GREYERZ (English)
Family Offices
A Strategic Shift for Family Offices
0:00
-33:21

A Strategic Shift for Family Offices

Wealth Preservation Beyond the Banking System
Jonathan Haycock's avatar
Jonathan Haycock
May 19, 2025
Share
Transcript

In an era of unprecedented debt, currency devaluation, and geopolitical realignment, traditional wealth preservation models are being tested — and, in many cases, failing. At VON GREYERZ AG, we offer a time-tested alternative: the private, secure ownership of physical gold and silver, fully outside the banking system, stored in the most secure jurisdictions on Earth.

As Jonathan Haycock shared in a recent interview:

“Western investors remain blind while the East moves steadily into gold. The U.S. has weaponized the dollar, and that shift has already triggered a move toward local currencies — and gold — across ASEAN and beyond.”

Family offices managing multi-generational capital must now consider:
What assets can truly protect value across decades?

Here’s what many are missing:

  • Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over 25 years — and the Nasdaq since 2021.

  • Basel III has reclassified gold as a Tier 1 reserve asset — risk-free on balance sheets.

  • A mere 0.5% shift in global reserves could drive gold toward $6,000 by 2029.

And yet, at a recent lunch with 40 family offices in LA, only three held any physical gold — all with under 1% exposure.

We believe that’s about to change.

Why Family Offices Partner With VON GREYERZ:

  • Assets stored in Switzerland and Singapore, fully outside the fractured financial system

  • Direct ownership of physical metals — no intermediaries, no paper claims

  • Discreet, personalized service built for the unique complexity of family office structures

  • A legacy-focused approach aligned with long-term capital preservation

Silver is also back in focus — with a 100:1 gold-silver ratio, we’re advising clients to increase silver exposure ahead of a potential revaluation.

This isn’t about market timing. It’s about future-proofing capital for the next generation — and beyond.

We invite you to a confidential conversation about how physical metals can anchor your family’s wealth strategy in a world of rising volatility.

Secure your capital. Preserve your legacy.

WEALTH PRESERVATION NOTE

Egon von Greyerz
·
Mar 28
WEALTH PRESERVATION NOTE

VON GREYERZ AG, is the world’s premier company for buying, storing, and securely transporting precious metals. The metals are fully insured and held directly in the investor’s name, providing 100% control and direct access to privat…

Read full story

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 VON GREYERZ AG
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture