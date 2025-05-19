A Strategic Shift for Family Offices

In an era of unprecedented debt, currency devaluation, and geopolitical realignment, traditional wealth preservation models are being tested — and, in many cases, failing. At VON GREYERZ AG, we offer a time-tested alternative: the private, secure ownership of physical gold and silver, fully outside the banking system, stored in the most secure jurisdictions on Earth.

As Jonathan Haycock shared in a recent interview:

“Western investors remain blind while the East moves steadily into gold. The U.S. has weaponized the dollar, and that shift has already triggered a move toward local currencies — and gold — across ASEAN and beyond.”

Family offices managing multi-generational capital must now consider:

What assets can truly protect value across decades?

Here’s what many are missing:

Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over 25 years — and the Nasdaq since 2021.

Basel III has reclassified gold as a Tier 1 reserve asset — risk-free on balance sheets.

A mere 0.5% shift in global reserves could drive gold toward $6,000 by 2029.

And yet, at a recent lunch with 40 family offices in LA, only three held any physical gold — all with under 1% exposure.

We believe that’s about to change.

Why Family Offices Partner With VON GREYERZ:

Assets stored in Switzerland and Singapore, fully outside the fractured financial system

Direct ownership of physical metals — no intermediaries, no paper claims

Discreet, personalized service built for the unique complexity of family office structures

A legacy-focused approach aligned with long-term capital preservation

Silver is also back in focus — with a 100:1 gold-silver ratio, we’re advising clients to increase silver exposure ahead of a potential revaluation.

This isn’t about market timing. It’s about future-proofing capital for the next generation — and beyond.

We invite you to a confidential conversation about how physical metals can anchor your family’s wealth strategy in a world of rising volatility.

Secure your capital. Preserve your legacy.