THE YUGOSLAVIA HYPERINFLATION STORY THEY NEVER FORGET

A 400-OUNCE LESSON IN REAL MONEY
Egon von Greyerz's avatar
Matthew Piepenburg's avatar
Egon von Greyerz and Matthew Piepenburg
Dec 24, 2025

For decades, gold has served as a simple but unforgiving mirror of monetary reality. Not because it promises growth, yield, or innovation, but because it measures what paper currencies systematically conceal: the loss of purchasing power over time.

What stands before us is not “currency” but real money.

A single 400-ounce gold bar, acquired for roughly $14,000 in the early 1970s, now represents more than $1.4 million—not due to speculation or excess, but because fiat money has been steadily debased.

This is not theory, and it is not history. It is a lived experience, repeated across generations and confirmed whenever currencies fail and real money quietly preserves freedom, mobility, and wealth.

When confidence breaks, gold remains

KEY INSIGHTS

00:00 – 00:15 | Real Money vs. Currency

  • What stands before us is not “currency” but real money.

  • The distinction between fiat money and hard assets is no longer academic — it is now visibly and painfully real.

00:15 – 00:50 | Gold Preserves Value, Currencies Do Not

  • A 400-ounce gold bar cost roughly $14,000–$15,000 in the early 1970s.

  • Today, that same bar is worth over $1.4 million.

  • Gold did not change. Paper money lost over 99% of its purchasing power.

00:50 – 01:20 | Inflation Is a Monetary Failure, Not Rising Prices

  • Prices are not rising — money is falling.

  • Inflation is the slow, almost invisible destruction of purchasing power.

  • Most people only recognize it when it becomes catastrophic.

01:20 – 01:50 | Experience Is the Harshest Teacher

  • Those who lived through hyperinflation do not need theories.

  • History shows that gold protects not just wealth, but survival and freedom when currencies fail.

01:50 – 02:30 | Gold Is Owned by the Informed, Not the Majority

  • Almost no one bought gold at $300 per ounce.

  • Very few own it today, even above $4,000.

  • This is always the case: gold is ignored until it is no longer affordable.

02:30 – 03:10 | The End of a Monetary Cycle

  • We are approaching the final phase of a long monetary experiment.

  • In such periods, owning gold is not speculation — it is necessity.

03:10 – 04:00 | Silver: Accessible Real Money

  • For those who cannot afford gold, silver remains real money.

  • Silver offers accessibility without sacrificing monetary integrity.

  • Both metals must be held physically, in your own name, outside the banking system.

WEALTH PRESERVATION NOTE

Egon von Greyerz
·
Mar 28
