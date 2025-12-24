THE YUGOSLAVIA HYPERINFLATION STORY THEY NEVER FORGET

For decades, gold has served as a simple but unforgiving mirror of monetary reality. Not because it promises growth, yield, or innovation, but because it measures what paper currencies systematically conceal: the loss of purchasing power over time.

What stands before us is not “currency” but real money .

A single 400-ounce gold bar, acquired for roughly $14,000 in the early 1970s, now represents more than $1.4 million—not due to speculation or excess, but because fiat money has been steadily debased.