For over 5,000 years, gold has stood as humanity’s only enduring form of real money — untouched by governments, unreplicable by man, and immune to the failures of financial systems.

5,000 YEARS: TWO ANCIENT RELICS, ONE STORY

In this discussion, Egon von Greyerz reflects on why gold’s role is not merely historical but urgently relevant today. As global currencies are debased at record speed and debt explodes to levels no economy can sustain, the world is entering a monetary era defined not by innovation, but by the same recurring mistake: limitless paper money.

Key Insights:

00:00 – 00:35 | Gold: Humanity’s Only Enduring Money

Gold has survived 5,000 years because it is beautiful, rare, indestructible, and universally trusted.

Every currency in history has died — gold hasn’t.

00:35 – 01:05 | Why Gold Cannot Be Fabricated

Gold is nature’s money. Man has never created real gold; every attempt results in failure or fraud.

You cannot print or engineer what nature has perfected.

01:05 – 01:40 | Fiat Money Always Fails

From Rome’s silver debasement to today’s dilution of paper currencies, the pattern never changes:

debase → devalue → destroy confidence → collapse.

01:40 – 02:10 | The Exponential Phase of Money Printing

We are in the fastest era of paper-money creation ever recorded.

1971 was the breaking point — since then, currencies have lost 98–99% of their value against gold.

02:10 – 02:45 | No Gold Backing = No Discipline

Once Nixon closed the gold window, governments embraced unlimited credit expansion.

The result: inflation, debt explosions, and currencies racing toward zero.

02:45 – 03:10 | Real Terms Reveal the Truth

Measured against gold — not CPI tricks — all currencies have been in a long, steady collapse.

The next decade will accelerate this decline.

03:10 – 03:40 | The Coming Era of Monetary Failure

Rising inflation, currency depreciation, and systemic risks point to a failing global financial order.

History shows what happens next — currencies reset, gold survives.

03:40 – 04:10 | Wealth Preservation, Not Speculation

In an age of money printing and political uncertainty, insurance matters more than returns.

Gold and silver, held privately and outside the banking system, are the safest form of protection.

04:10 – 04:40 | Where You Store Your Gold Matters

Choose jurisdictions with strong property rights and low risk of government confiscation.

In a crisis, access is everything — “If you can’t hold it, you don’t own it.”